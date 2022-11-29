MILWAUKEE — BJ Freeman scored 23 points as Milwaukee beat Southeast Missouri State 84-68 on Monday night.
Freeman had eight rebounds for the Panthers (5-3). Justin Thomas scored 19 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Markeith Browning II recorded 12 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.
Israel Barnes led the Redhawks (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Aquan Smart added 12 points for Southeast Missouri State. In addition, Phillip Russell had 11 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
