MILWAUKEE — BJ Freeman scored 22 points as Milwaukee beat Detroit Mercy 87-71 on Thursday night.

Freeman also had 11 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (10-10, 5-4 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Elijah Jamison had 10 points and went 4 of 10 from the field.

Emmanuel Kuac led the Titans (0-21, 0-10) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jayden Stone added 15 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals for Detroit Mercy. Marcus Tankersley also had eight points, six rebounds and two steals. The loss was the Titans' 22nd in a row, dating to last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.