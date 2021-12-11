MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County prosecutors indicated Friday there will be no criminal charges for three police officers who fatally shot a man with a gun in August.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said in a letter that officers were justified in shooting Broderick "Baldie" Shelton outside a gas station, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Shelton was pointing a semi-automatic pistol at police officers and a bystander at a gas pump, according to Chisholm.

Shelton's family has said he suffered from mental health issues and was known to spend time at the gas station. Community members have said Shelton was usually friendly and did not carry a gun.

But Chisholm found that Shelton took the gun from another person at the gas station. A shootout ensued, with Shelton firing 16 rounds and the police officers firing 34 rounds. Shelton was shot in the head, abdomen and elbow.

"I find the use of force by the officers to be reasonable under all the circumstances and consistent with their affirmative obligation to protect the lives of endangered citizens as well as their own lives in the performance of their duty," Chisholm said in the letter.