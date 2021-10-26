Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-1, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Milwaukee went 46-26 overall with a 26-10 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Bucks averaged 25.5 assists per game on 44.7 made field goals last season.

Minnesota went 23-49 overall with a 10-26 record on the road a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.9% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Bobby Portis: out (left hamstring), Semi Ojeleye: out (left calf), Brook Lopez: out (back), Jrue Holiday: out (left ankle).

Timberwolves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.