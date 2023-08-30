MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Houston Rockets guard TyTy Washington Jr. to a two-way contract.
Washington, 21, made two starts and played a total of 31 games for the Rockets last season while averaging 4.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 14 minutes.
The 6-foot-3 guard also played 18 games last season for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets' NBA G League affiliate. Washington had 23.1 points, 6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 34.7 minutes per game for Rio Grande.
Washington was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 29th pick in the 2022 draft after playing one season at Kentucky.
