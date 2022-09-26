MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed forward Jordan Nwora.
Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Sunday that "Jordan's going to be with us" and that the team was working out the final details of a deal with the restricted free agent. The signing was made official Monday.
Nwora, 24, played 62 games last season and made 13 starts. He averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1 assist and 19.1 minutes. He shot 40.3% from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range.
The Bucks selected Nwora out of Louisville with the 45th overall pick in the 2020 draft. The 6-foot-8 forward has made 15 starts and played 92 games in his two seasons.
