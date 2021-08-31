Milwaukee Brewers (80-52, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (84-47, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (8-7, 2.44 ERA, .93 WHIP, 177 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Milwaukee will face off on Tuesday.

The Giants are 42-20 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .434 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with a .513 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Brewers are 44-23 in road games. Milwaukee has slugged .398 this season. Avisail Garcia leads the team with a .492 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Brewers won the last meeting 3-1. Corbin Burnes recorded his ninth victory and Jace Peterson went 3-for-3 with a double for Milwaukee. Jose Alvarez took his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 51 extra base hits and is batting .267.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 115 hits and has 65 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: (undisclosed), Johnny Cueto: (undisclosed), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Evan Longoria: (hand).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (hip), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Eduardo Escobar: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.