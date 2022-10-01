Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Miami Marlins (65-92, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-73, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (6-4, 3.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -187, Marlins +157; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Milwaukee has a 44-32 record in home games and an 84-73 record overall. The Brewers are 60-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami is 33-46 in road games and 65-92 overall. The Marlins have a 34-22 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe is third on the Brewers with a .252 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs, 39 walks and 70 RBI. Willy Adames is 11-for-42 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (finger), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (tricep), Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (ankle), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

