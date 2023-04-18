Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Milwaukee Brewers (12-5, first in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (8-9, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (0-0, 1.59 ERA, .53 WHIP, six strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -160, Brewers +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has gone 5-6 at home and 8-9 overall. The Mariners have the ninth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.65.

Milwaukee is 7-4 in road games and 12-5 overall. The Brewers have a 10-0 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic leads Seattle with four home runs while slugging .667. Kelenic is 14-for-36 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with five home runs while slugging .537. Tellez is 10-for-35 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.85 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Sam Haggerty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Brewers: Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Jesse Winker: day-to-day (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.