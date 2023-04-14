Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Milwaukee Brewers (9-4, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (7-7, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0); Padres: Michael Wacha (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has gone 3-4 at home and 7-7 overall. The Padres have gone 4-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has a 4-3 record in road games and a 9-4 record overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 7-3, .000 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Padres: David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.