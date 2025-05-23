Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates meet in game 2 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (25-26, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-34, fifth in the NL Central)
Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (3-5, 2.44 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -125, Brewers +105; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0.
Pittsburgh has a 17-34 record overall and an 11-15 record in home games. The Pirates are 3-23 in games when they have allowed a home run.
Milwaukee has a 25-26 record overall and a 10-16 record in road games. The Brewers have a 19-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.