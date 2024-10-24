Sports

Milwaukee and Chicago square off for conference matchup

Chicago Bulls (0-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 6:04AM

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to Milwaukee for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Milwaukee went 49-33 overall and 10-7 in Central Division play last season. The Bucks averaged 119.0 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago went 39-43 overall and 22-29 in Eastern Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Bulls averaged 112.3 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee).

Bulls: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

