Chicago Bulls (0-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference)
Milwaukee and Chicago square off for conference matchup
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to Milwaukee for an Eastern Conference matchup.
Milwaukee went 49-33 overall and 10-7 in Central Division play last season. The Bucks averaged 119.0 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range last season.
Chicago went 39-43 overall and 22-29 in Eastern Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Bulls averaged 112.3 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee).
Bulls: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
