MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin activist against police brutality is being held in Milwaukee County Jail after missing a court date in Kentucky.
Khalil Coleman, who organized marches against police brutality in Milwaukee last year, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and is being held in jail while he awaits extradition to Kentucky, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Coleman, 35, was arrested in February by the Elsmere Police Department in Kentucky for allegedly attempting to rob what police described as a "drug house." Coleman has said he is "accused of a crime I did not commit."
An arrest warrant was issued after he missed a scheduled court date in Kentucky. He was booked into the Milwaukee jail on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Minnesotans answer call to fight COVID surge in India
The number of Minnesota residents with Asian Indian ancestry has increased from 30,500 in 2010 to 40,500 in 2019. For many, what's playing out in India is taking a personal toll.
Duluth
Another movie shoot coming to Minnesota's North Shore
Local producer calls the region an "untapped frontier for production."
March for Yadhira Romero Martinez
Yadhira Romero Martínez was killed last week. Daniel Cuenca-Zuniga, 23, was charged with second-degree murder in Martínez's death, according to a criminal complaint by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.
Local
Man charged with murder in Cedar-Riverside shooting death
The suspect told police he had an "extremely bad day," the charges say.
Books
'Owls' and 'Sharks' lead the list of Minnesota Book Award winners
Authors Jonathan C. Slaght and Kawai Strong Washburn were among those honored in a virtual celebration.