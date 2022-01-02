MILWAUKEE — Several shootings in Milwaukee during the morning hours of New Year's Day prompted the city's acting mayor to immediately call for reducing violence in 2022.

A 40-year-old man was killed and at least two other people were injured in separate shootings Saturday morning, Milwaukee police said. One of the injured was a 9-year-old boy.

Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson called it "an unacceptable continuation of the gun violence that marred 2021" and said the "ongoing turmoil must end."

Johnson said he plans to finalize Milwaukee's new public safety and violence reduction plan and said there is "no higher priority" for his administration that reducing violence, the Journal Sentinel reported.

"We can — and we must — break this cycle and return peace to our neighborhoods that have endured this scourge," Johnson said.

Milwaukee had a record-breaking 197 homicides in 2021 according to the police crime dashboard and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.