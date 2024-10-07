Wires

Milton has increased to a Category 2 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida coast, National Hurricane Center says

Milton has increased to a Category 2 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida coast, National Hurricane Center says.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 7, 2024 at 9:27AM

MIAMI — Milton has increased to a Category 2 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida coast, National Hurricane Center says.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

The Supreme Court lets stand a decision barring emergency abortions that violate Texas ban

The Supreme Court lets stand a decision barring emergency abortions that violate Texas ban.

Wires

Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 4 storm, and Florida could see dangerous storm surge, forecasters say

Wires

Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 3 storm in the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward Florida, forecasters say