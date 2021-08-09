Milwaukee Brewers (66-46, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-61, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-3, 2.21 ERA, .89 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (5-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +153, Brewers -182; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Brewers will take on the Cubs Monday.

The Cubs are 31-24 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .302 this season, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .334.

The Brewers are 34-19 on the road. Milwaukee's lineup has 135 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24 homers.

The Brewers won the last meeting 15-7. Trevor Richards earned his third victory and Luis Urias went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Rex Brothers registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Contreras leads the Cubs with 78 hits and has 40 RBIs.

Escobar leads the Brewers with 24 home runs and has 71 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .228 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Hunter Strickland: (covid-19), Eric Lauer: (covid-19), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Josh Hader: (covid-19), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), Jake Cousins: (covid-19), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.