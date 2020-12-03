MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jo'Vontae Millner-Criss registered 19 points as Middle Tennessee beat Murray State 78-61 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Sims had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (1-2). Dontrell Shuler added 12 points. Jordan Davis had 10 points.

Chico Carter Jr. had 13 points for the Racers (1-1). Tevin Brown added 13 points. Demond Robinson had 10 points.