SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Riley Miller had 19 points in St. Thomas' 82-61 victory over Green Bay on Tuesday night.
Miller was 6 of 10 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Tommies (9-4). Parker Bjorklund shot 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Andrew Rohde finished 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.
The Phoenix (2-9) were led in scoring by Cade Meyer, who finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Brock Heffner added 14 points for Green Bay. Clarence Cummings III also put up eight points and eight rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Miller's 24 points lifts No. 4 Alabama past Memphis, 91-88
Brandon Miller scored 24 points, including 21 in the second half, to lead No. 4 Alabama to a 91-88 win over Memphis on Tuesday night.
Sports
Beasley, Jazz cool off Williamson, Pelicans 121-100
Malik Beasley made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and the Utah Jazz cooled off Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans with a 121-100 victory on Tuesday night.
Golf
Tom Hoge, Sahith Theegala team up to win QBE shootout
The duo, first-time entrants in the event, shot 10-under-par 62 on Sunday in fourballs to win by a shot.
Sports
Capitals' Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin became the third NHL player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times Tuesday night at Chicago.