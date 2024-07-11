SAN DIEGO — Bryce Miller threw six innings to extend his mastery over NL opponents, Julio Rodriguez made a stellar defensive play and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Wednesday.

Jorge Polanco factored in both runs to help the AL West-leading Mariners sweep the two-game series and hand the Padres their fourth straight loss.

Miller (7-7) is 4-1 with a 1.98 ERA in six starts against NL opponents. The right-hander went at least six innings without allowing a run for the fourth time this season.

Rodríguez struck out four times after having four hits and a home run Tuesday night in a 8-3 victory. The dynamic center fielder made the defensive play of the game in the second inning when he threw out Donovan Solano at home trying to score on Ha-Seong Kim's fly ball.

Rodríguez's throw from mid-center field made one bounce near the pitcher's mound before catcher Cal Raleigh fielded it and tagged out a sliding Solano.

The Padres had three straight base hits to load the bases with one out, but came away empty-handed.

San Diego mounted one last threat in the ninth. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado drew walks to lead and advanced to second and third on Donovan Solano's grounder. They were left stranded when Jackson Merrill struck out and David Peralta lined out to shortstop J.P. Crawford to give Andrés Muñoz his 15th save.

Padres starter Michael King (7-6) had nine strikeouts in six innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the second inning when Cal Raleigh scored from second after Jorge Polanco's ground ball went between the legs of first baseman Luis Arraez into right field.

Polanco made it a two-run lead in the fourth when he lined a base hit to center to drive in Luke Raley.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Dominic Canzone was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right groin. He had an MRI before the game to determine how long how might be out.

Padres: 2B Xander Bogaerts (left shoulder fracture) began a two-game rehab stint with Class-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday night.

SEPARATE WAYS

The Mariners announced that this will be the final season of the Modesto Nuts. The Mariners have been full owners of the Class-A California League team since November 2022. They came on as part owners in October 2016.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Open a four-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, with RHP Luis Castillo (7-9, 3.72 ERA) on the hill.

Padres: RHP Randy Vásquez (2-4, 4.66 ERA) gets the call Friday for the start of a weekend series against the Atlanta Braves.

