CEDAR CITY, Utah — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday.
Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
Southern Utah (3-6) put up 450 yards of offense while holding Lincoln to 74 yards and just four first downs.
Rhett Reiley completed three passes for 35 yards for Lincoln.
South Dakota State wins 10th straight, outright MVFC champs
Mark Gronowski threw for 283 yards with a touchdown and he added a rushing score, and South Dakota Sate beat Illinois State 31-7 on Saturday to run the table in the Missouri Valley Football Conference for the first time in program history.
Gophers
Ibrahim, defense dominate in Gophers' 31-3 mastery over Northwestern
Athan Kaliakmanis started at quarterback for the Gophers, but they relied on stout defense and a run game with Mohamed Ibrahim shouldering the load with 36 carries for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
Sports
Miller scores 26, leads LSU over Arkansas St. 61-52
Adam Miller scored 26 points to lead LSU to a 61-52 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday night.
Sports
Lipscomb defeats Campbellsville Harrodsburg 107-54
Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points in Lipscomb's 107-54 victory over Campbellsville Harrodsburg on Saturday night.
Sports
UT Martin dismantles NCCAA-level Champion Christian
Jalen Myers scored 23 points on 11-for-13 shooting coming off the bench, Chris Nix scored 22 shooting 11 for 12 and UT Martin beat NCCAA-member Champion Christian 124-65 on Saturday.