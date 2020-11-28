LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Isaiah Miller had 24 points and UNC Greensboro won its season opener with a 77-70 victory over Arkansas-Little Rock on Friday night.
Miller hit 10 of 13 shots and added five steals.
Hayden Koval had 14 points and seven blocks for UNC Greensboro (1-0). Kaleb Hunter added 10 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had seven rebounds.
Nikola Maric had 21 points for the Trojans (1-1). Marko Lukic added 19 points. Markquis Nowell had 10 points and six assists.
