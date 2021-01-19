GREENSBORO, N.C. — Isaiah Miller had a season-high 30 points plus 12 rebounds as UNC Greensboro defeated The Citadel 87-73 on Monday night.
Kaleb Hunter had 13 points for UNC Greensboro (9-5, 4-2 Southern Conference). Mohammed Abdulsalam added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Hayden Brown had 14 points for the Bulldogs (8-3, 1-3). Kaiden Rice added 12 points and six rebounds, and Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
