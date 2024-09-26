Military recruiting rebounds after several tough years, but challenges remain

The Navy is the only service that won't hit its goal this year. While the service was able to sign up 40,600 recruits as hoped, the crush of last-minute enlistments means it won't be able to get them all through boot camp by next month. As a result, the Navy will fall about 5,000 short of its target to get all of the recruits into the 10-week training course at Great Lakes, Illinois, by the end of the fiscal year.