Military parade to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary will be held on Trump's birthday

WASHINGTON — The Army on Friday confirmed there will be a military parade on President Donald Trump's birthday in June, as part of the celebrations around the service's 250th birthday.
Plans for the parade, as first detailed by The Associated Press on Thursday, call for about 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles and 50 helicopters to follow a route from Arlington, Virginia, to the National Mall. Until recently, the Army's birthday festival plans did not include a massive parade, which officials say will cost tens of millions of dollars.
But Trump has long wanted a military parade, and discussions with the Pentagon about having one in conjunction with the birthday festival began less than two months ago.
The Army 250th birthday happens to coincide with Trump's 79th birthday on June 14. In a statement Friday, Army spokesman Steve Warren said the Army's birthday celebration will include ''a spectacular fireworks display, a parade, and a daylong festival on the National Mall.''
The pricey parade comes as Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency, run by Elon Musk, have slashed federal government departments, personnel and programs, with thousands of workers losing their jobs, including civilians in the Defense Department.
In comments to Fox News Digital, White House officials confirmed a commemorative parade would take place and said it would be one of the first events to kick off a yearlong celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary.
When asked about the parade Thursday, the White House did not respond, and Army officials said no decision had been made. While officials said there has now been a formal decision to proceed with the parade, there is still no specific cost estimate.
Warren said that given the significance of the Army birthday, they are looking at options ''to make the celebration even bigger, with more capability demonstrations, additional displays of equipment, and more engagement with the community.''