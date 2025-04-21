Military marchers set out from Hopkinton to start the 129th Boston Marathon

The town of Hopkinton, located about 26.2 miles (42.1 kilometers) west of Boston, is the gathering place for a field of about 30,000 runners preparing for the trek to Copley Square. Race organizers are also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first wheelchair race. Bob Hall begged his way into the 1975 Boston Marathon, promising to finish the course in 3 hours or less. He did it, and since then the wheelchair marathon has grown into a highly competitive event — not just in Boston, but around the world.