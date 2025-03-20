Military leaders to discuss Ukraine peacekeeping force as partial ceasefire plans are worked out

KYIV, Ukraine — Senior military officers from countries across Europe and beyond will meet Thursday outside London to flesh out plans for an international peacekeeping force for Ukraine as details of a partial ceasefire are worked out.
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the ‘’coalition of the willing'' plan, led by Britain and France, is moving into an ‘’operational phase.‘’ But it’s unclear how many countries are willing to send troops, or whether there will be any ceasefire to protect.
Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle Wednesday to a limited ceasefire after President Donald Trump spoke with the countries' leaders this week, though it remained to be seen when it might take effect and what possible targets would be off limits to attack.
The tentative deal to partially rein in the three-year war came after Russian President Vladimir Putin rebuffed Trump’s push for a full 30-day ceasefire. The difficulty in getting the combatants to agree not to target one another’s energy infrastructure highlights the challenges Trump will face in trying to fulfill his campaign pledge to quickly end to the war.
Negotiators from Moscow and the U.S. will meet Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Sergei Ushakov told Russian news agencies.
No break in fighting as casualties mount
Despite the negotiations, hundreds of drone attacks were launched overnight by both sides, injuring several people and damaging buildings.
Ukraine said Russia had launched 171 long-range drones and it shot down 75 while another 63 decoy drones disappeared from radar after likely being jammed. Russia said it destroyed 132 Ukrainian drones in six Russian regions and the annexed Crimea.