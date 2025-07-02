Military honors bestowed on Illinois veteran identified nearly a decade after death

CHICAGO — Standing near the gravestone for the relative he never met, Mark Bailey accepted the crisply folded American flag from the Army officer, hugged it to his chest and closed his eyes.
Though the person he called his aunt — born Reba Caroline Bailey — had been estranged, missing for decades and died in 2015 as an unidentified ward of the state, he felt connection and a sense of closure.
''I want to let Reba know we're part of the circle and part of the family,'' he said.
Mark Bailey was among dozens of attendees at an unusual funeral service with military honors this week for an Illinois veteran with memory problems so severe that they died an unnamed person. The ceremony became possible because of an extraordinary cold case investigation that identified the 75-year-old postmortem.
Investigators unearthed the mystery of how the Women's Army Corps veteran ended up homeless in Chicago with few recollections of their own life, aside from identifying as a man named Seven.
''I never knew I had this family member,'' said Mark Bailey's 19-year-old son Cole, who also drove from central Illinois for the service. ''It's nice to know I have somebody that's been found and isn't lost anymore.''
Since the investigation's conclusion, the numbered cement cylinder that marked the unidentified grave has been replaced with a rectangular plague with a cross that reads: ''Reba Caroline Bailey, PFC US Army.''
The cold case