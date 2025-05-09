World

Military helicopter plunges into reservoir in Sri Lanka, killing 5

The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 6:19AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A military helicopter plunged into a reservoir in Sri Lanka on Friday, killing five people.

Air force spokesperson Eranda Geeganage said the helicopter was carrying 12 people from the army and air force to a military pass out event when it plunged into a reservoir in Maduru Oya, some 280 kilometers (175 miles) northeast of the capital Colombo.

All the passengers were recovered alive, but three army personnel and two from the air force died later in a hospital, Geeganage said.

The reason for the crash was not immediately known.

