ATHENS, Greece — A military helicopter operating off a Canadian frigate taking part in a NATO operation in the Mediterranean has gone missing in the sea between Greece and Italy, Greek state TV reported Wednesday.
ERT said an Italian and a Turkish frigate that were also part of the operation were searching for the helicopter, which was believed to be carrying three people.
Greek authorities said they have not been asked to help as the area is far off the Greek mainland and outside the area where the country has responsibility for search and rescue operations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Shipping tycoon defends Venezuela gas delivery amid shortage
A controversial shipping magnate supplying gasoline to his native Venezuela said he'll do whatever it takes to prevent worsening fuel shortages from igniting a social explosion that he warns could be worse than anything caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the South American country.
World
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
an experimental drug that can speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients — in a major medical advance that came as the economic gloom caused by the scourge deepened in the U.S. and Europe.
World
El Salvador's jail crackdown on gang members could backfire
Sealing some Salvadoran prisoners' cells with sheet metal is a draconian measure sure to draw accusations of human rights violations, but President Nayib Bukele circulated photos of the cell modifications himself, counting on the support of a population traumatized by gang violence.
World
Dalla Torre, grand master of Knights of Malta, dies at 75
Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, an Italian aristocrat who steered the ancient Knights of Malta religious order after an institutional crisis with the Vatican, has died. He was 75.
World
Military helicopter missing in sea between Italy and Greece
A military helicopter operating off a Canadian frigate taking part in a NATO operation in the Mediterranean has gone missing in the sea between Greece and Italy, Greek state TV reported Wednesday.