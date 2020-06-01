GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A shooting early Monday has left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, the military said.

The base's emergency services members responded to the shooting, which occurred at 4:30 a.m., a statement from the military said. Officials said there is no risk to other personnel, and the shooting remains under investigation.

The air base's commander, Col. Cameron S. Pringle, told reporters the two airmen died while in a dormitory, but he did not give details about what led up to the shooting, KVRR-TV reported.

"We deeply regret this loss, and certainly, our hearts and thoughts are with those families," Pringle said. He said the base dormitories are safe.

The airmen are members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Officials plan to withhold their names and units until 24 hours after family members are notified. Medical teams are providing disaster mental health services to help people who are affected, the base said.

Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs said the military alone is investigating. He would not say if anyone was in custody or was being sought in connection with the shooting.

The base specializes in unmanned aircraft operations and is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Grand Forks. The base is home to about 1,600 military members and 900 civilian employees, Tiggs said.