Miles Mikolas stars as the Cardinals beat the Nationals 8-1

ST. LOUIS — Miles Mikolas pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 8-1 on Thursday night.
Willson Contreras homered and Alec Burleson drove in two runs as St. Louis won the rubber game in the three-game series. Brendan Donovan had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.
St. Louis (50-44) went 5-1 against Washington this year, winning the season series against the Nationals (38-55) for the first time since 2021.
Mikolas (5-6) struck out six and walked one in 5 2/3 innings. It was his first win since May 23.
Jacob Young drove in Washington's only run on a fielder's choice in the eighth.
Nationals right-hander Michael Soroka (3-7) worked four innings of two-run ball. He threw 91 pitches, 57 for strikes.
The Cardinals opened a 7-0 lead with five runs in the sixth. Nolan Arenado and Yohel Pozo each hit an RBI single, and Masyn Winn capped the big inning with a run-scoring double.
Contreras led off the seventh with his 12th homer, a 406-foot drive to center off Jackson Rutledge.