Milan strikes twice in two minutes to beat Genoa and keep alive Champions League hopes

AC Milan scored twice in two minutes to beat Genoa 2-1 in Serie A on Monday and keep alive its slim hopes of a place in next year's Champions League.

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 8:59PM

GENOA, Italy — AC Milan scored twice in two minutes to beat Genoa 2-1 in Serie A on Monday and keep alive its slim hopes of a place in next year's Champions League.

Genoa substitute Vitinha scored a minute after taking the field to give his side the lead after 61 minutes.

But Rafael Leão levelled 15 minutes later when his powerful shot was deflected into the net, and two minutes later Genoa captain Morten Frendrup put one into his own net.

Although Milan remained in ninth place, it closed the gap on the top four to six points. Juventus was fourth, equal on points with Roma and Lazio below it.

Three rounds remain.

Milan's last three games are against Bologna, Roma and bottom club Monza.

Genoa has lost its last three games and sits in 13th.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

