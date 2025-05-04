Mikko Rantanen has 4-point 3rd period for Stars to unbelievably knock former team out of playoffs

DALLAS — Mikko Rantanen figures he would have left the room in disbelief had someone told him at the beginning of this season that he would score a hat track in a Game 7 against Colorado.
After all, that was the organization with which he made his NHL debut just weeks before his 19th birthday. He was there for 9 1/2 years and went to the playoffs each of the past seven seasons with the Avalanche in a run that included their 2022 Stanley Cup title.
But twice traded in a six-week span earlier this year, Rantanen did exactly that and more against his original team.
Rantanen assisted on Wyatt Johnston's tiebreaking power-play goal in between his first career postseason hat trick — all coming in the third period of Game 7 for the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. They overcame a two-goal deficit for a 4-2 win over the Avs to wrap up the first-round Western Conference series.
''It's emotional for sure because everything happened so quick,'' Rantanen said. ''It's only a couple of months since I was still with them, playing with them, and chasing a playoff spot and stuff. And all of a sudden, a couple of months later, playing against them in a Game 7.''
After a four-point second period in a loss at Colorado two nights earlier, Rantanen became only the second player in NHL history to have four points in the third period of a Game 7. He also is the only of the nine players with a Game 7 hat trick to score all his goals in the final period.
''We also had the benefit of a motivated guy. You know, this was Colorado and the team that he had played for for a decade,'' Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. ''And I don't know all the behind the scenes what went on there, but he was a motivated guy to make an impact in this series. And he just got better and better.''
Rantanen, who could have become a free agent after this season, was first traded from Colorado to Carolina on Jan. 24. He played only 13 games for the Hurricanes before they sent him to Dallas in a deadline deal March 7 that included a $96 million, eight-year contract extension.