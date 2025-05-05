Mikko Rantanen carries Stars into second round, when they could get back Heiskanen and Robertson

DALLAS — Mikko Rantanen carried the Dallas Stars past his former team in the first round of the NHL playoffs, punctuated with a hat trick that was part of his historic four-point third period in Game 7.
Now the Stars could soon be getting back two players who were part of their deep runs the past two postseasons before Rantanen was acquired in a deadline trade in March and promptly signed a $96 million, eight-year contract extension.
Top defenseman Miro Heiskanen and prolific forward Jason Robertson, their leading goal scorer in the regular season, missed the seven-game series against Colorado because of lower-body injuries.
Heiskanen hasn't played since Jan. 28, and Robertson got hurt in the regular-season finale 2 1/2 weeks ago. Both are experienced 25-year-old players.
''I consider them both day to day now but, you know, there's still some hurdles,'' Stars coach Pete DeBoer said after their 4-2 series-clinching win over Colorado on Saturday night. ''I believe you're going to see them both play in the second round. I don't know whether it's going to be Game 1, Game 3 or Game 5."
Dallas has now won a Game 7 in each of DeBoer's first three postseasons, and made it to the Western Conference Final each of the past two.
The Stars will open the second round at top-seeded Winnipeg on Wednesday. The Jets scored twice in the final 1:56 of regulation in their Game 7 on Sunday night, then beat St. Louis 4-3 on Adam Lowry's deflection 16:10 into the second overtime.
Rantanen had only one assist in the first four games against Colorado before 11 points (five goals, six assists) the rest of the series. That scoring output set a Stars franchise record for any three-game postseason stretch, and made him the first player in NHL history — playoffs and regular season combined — to have consecutive games with four-point periods.