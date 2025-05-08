Mikko Rantanen and other trade deadline additions are having big impacts on the NHL playoffs

Mikko Rantanen is showing exactly why Dallas was willing to pay such a hefty price to put him the roster. One of the players the Stars traded for Rantanen is also making a positive impact for his new team.
Nearly every team in the second round of the NHL playoffs is benefitting from moves they made at the trade deadline. That includes Toronto with Brandon Carlo and Scott Laughton; Florida with Brad Marchand and Seth Jones; Washington with Anthony Beauvillier; Edmonton with Jake Walman and Trent Frederic; Winnipeg with Brandon Tanev and Luke Schenn; and the Carolina Hurricanes also with Taylor Hall and Mark Jankowski.
One of those teams — or maybe Vegas, which made a move to get Reilly Smith back — will hoist the Stanley Cup in June and have a trade or two to credit for the journey.
The Stars and Hurricanes are co-Cup favorites according to BetMGM Sportsbook after making the biggest deadline deal: Rantanen to Dallas for Logan Stankoven, two first-round picks and a third-rounder to Carolina. Rantanen has had a hat trick in each of the past two games — last weekend in Game 7 to knock out the Colorado Avalanche who traded him in late January and then in Wednesday's series opener at Winnipeg.
"It's a treat,'' teammate Sam Steel said. ''He's one of the best players in the world and he's just on fire right now, so we're just trying to get him the puck.''
Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Rantanen had an easy transition. That may be an understatement, as the 28-year-old Finn leads the postseason with eight goals and 15 points.
"We all know how elite he is,'' Jets winger Nino Niederreiter said. ''He's really done it these last few games and throughout his whole career — always a fantastic player."
That was the Hurricanes' thinking when they sent Martin Necas, Jack Drury and two picks to Colorado for Rantanen in an unexpected, blockbuster trade more than a month before the deadline. Avalanche president of hockey operations Joe Sakic — who drafted Rantanen with the 10th pick in 2015 — heard after that move that the possibility of another trade back West was possible.