Imagine an enormous funnel into which all our social ills are poured. That funnel empties directly onto the heads of teachers. We expect them to deal with the unruly children of overworked, under involved parents, to be nurses, therapists and life coaches. We expect them to break up fights, dip into their savings to buy school supplies, endure insults and be the target of political attacks, all while being underpaid, maintaining their composure and keeping their tempers in check. Oh, yeah, and we also expect them to teach.

I couldn't do the job. I haven't the patience.

So is it any surprise that Minnesota, like many states, is struggling to fill open teaching positions as the start of a new school year approaches? Earlier this week, the Star Tribune reported that of the 349 teacher vacancies in the state, 217 attracted zero applicants.

At the very least, we parents could show teachers the respect and appreciation they deserve.

(Follow me on Facebook and Instagram. On a side note, I'll be out at the Star Tribune stage at 9 a.m. next Wednesday, Aug. 30, giving a presentation of my work. Please stop by and say hello!)

A word of thanks

Respectfully dedicated to all those who are about to go once more unto the breach: