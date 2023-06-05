More from Star Tribune
Carolyn Hartz
Counterpoint: Why higher ed must teach the liberal arts
St. Cloud State University should reconsider its values and its agenda of program cuts.
Editorial
In 10,000 keystrokes or less …
The modern experience of checking in.
Editorial
Enjoy summer 2023 with downtown fun
With the pandemic past, let's give Minneapolis and St. Paul a needed boost.
James Brewer Stewart
Counterpoint: In embracing a future after affirmative action, Macalester can draw on its past
Graduates of the Equal Educational Opportunity Program who are about to gather for a 50-year reunion can help make history repeat.
Margaret Todd Maitland
D-Day and grief — from the personal to the universal
On a summer visit to Normandy I had hoped to avoid thoughts of loss. That proved impossible.