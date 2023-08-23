When former President Donald Trump surrenders himself on Thursday to authorities in to Fulton County, Ga., is he entitled to one perfect phone call? Will he invoke his Miranda right to an attorney who he can stiff when the legal bill comes due? Will he exercise, for the first time in his life, his right to remain silent?

Media reports indicate that Trump is likely to get a mugshot. I'm going to get a copy of that photo on a T-shirt, how about you? Something tells me I'll have plenty of places online to buy one.

Follow Mike Thompson on Facebook and Instagram.

Meme dream

Folks who sell custom T-shirts online won't be the only ones working overtime when the Trump mugshot drops. Meme creators will also have a field day: