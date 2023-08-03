As if you needed another reason to admire Taylor Swift, she recently gave large bonuses to her Eras Tour staff who've been the backbone of her extremely popular — and profitable — tour.

Swift has been a one-person cultural sensation, helping to popularize everything from friendship bracelets to that ubiquitous heart shape you make with your hands that's all over TikTok.

Even if you're not a fan of her music, you gotta applaud Swift's intelligence, success, work ethic and generosity.