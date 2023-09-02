After experiencing his second health episode in public in recent weeks, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been cleared for work by his doctors. I'm glad nothing was seriously wrong with Kentucky's senior senator. I wish him good health and hope his health concerns are behind him. Still, the secrecy around McConnell's recent health scares concern me. Both he and his staff have been dodging questions about his physical condition. It's like the senator and his staff think that an individual's health issues are between that individual and their doctor.

Hmmmmmmm …

