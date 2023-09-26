The list of Democrats calling for the resignation of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez grows longer by the day. The New Jersey Democrat has been indicted on a slew of corruption charges.

Among the accusations leveled against Menendez in his federal indictment is that he allegedly took bribes of gold bars and cash.

Kudos to Democrats who've called out the corruption of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Donald Trump for holding members of their own party to the same standard.

