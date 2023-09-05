Welcome back to school! Your first assignment is to write about what you did over summer vacation. If you're a Minnesota school district, you may have spent that time coming to terms with a new state law that "bans public school districts from having any nicknames, logos or mascots tied to Native Americans."
Signed last May by Gov. Tim Walz, the law gives schools until 2025 to get unanimous approval from Minnesota's 11 sovereign nations to keep to keep their Native American-themed mascot. Such mascots and logos are painfully out-of-step with 2023 America. Let's be done with them.
