How desperate does a world leader gotta be to request assistance from a country in the throes of famine? Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been begging for military help from North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un for his failing war in Ukraine. In fact, the two autocrats met recently in Siberia to discuss "military cooperation." But don't laugh off the blossoming bromance between the two inept autocrats. South Korea is sounding the alarm over Russia potentially sharing nuclear technology with the hermit kingdom.
More From Opinion
Opinion
Streamline the social safety net
Government support programs are less effective than they should be. That's partly because many individual policies are poorly designed or not fully funded by Congress. But the system's overall complexity is also to blame.
Letters
Readers Write: 2040 Plan, St. Paul City Council, No Labels Party, theater
A city to stay in.
Editorial
Participation needed in cybersecurity plan
Public entities operating in Minnesota should opt in to new state effort intended to protect private data and information.
Jim Schultz
On crime, a long way to go and no help from the state
Authorities must respond to the ongoing crisis by undertaking a series of critical efforts.
Trudy Rubin
America's reputation for betraying allies endures
Trump shut out those who'd helped U.S. war efforts. Biden hasn't been much better.