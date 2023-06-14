More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Cartoons
Edie Barrett
Minnesota's future: How to be part of it (and what 'it' is)
We need to create the context for a thriving state.
Editorial
A tragic reminder of domestic violence's toll
On average, around 25 Minnesotans die each year as a result of domestic abuse. What is known about Madeline Kingsbury's death should energize the search for solutions.
Letters
Readers Write: Allina, Trump charges, stolen COVID funds, Mpls. schools
It's not heartless for Allina to need to cover costs.
Michael Maupin
Minnesota's future: How to build community
It's a problem here. Fixing it will require ending a "go-it-alone" psychology, culture and communication habits.