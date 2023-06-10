More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Richard Howey
Minnesota's future — the politics: How to do right by the middle class
The world is changing and we need to change with it — while giving those facing upheaval both the means to adapt and the belief that their own efforts still drive their destinies.
William Beyer
Minnesota's future — the thought process: How to get to a creative, cooperative society
Let's start with what the federal government can do for the states.
Editorial
Get on board with the Northern Lights Express
There are questions to answer, but passenger service between the Twin Cities and Duluth may once again be a reality.
Letters
Readers Write: Secretariat and the love of horses, Minnesota's future
Lifelong joy, thanks to the Nankivils.
Ian Lewenstein
Minnesota's future — the legislative process: How to make laws that make sense
A good statute deserves plain language, not legalese and its ilk.