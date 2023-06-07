More from Star Tribune
Ron Way
The case against the case against a higher gas tax
From a consumer standpoint, Minnesota's small bump won't affect pump prices. Though from a wear-and-tear standpoint, trucking is a bigger issue.
New Voices
New Voices: Supportive housing is nearing crisis
Our residents deserve safe, dignified housing, and we can't do that with current funding.
Letters
Readers Write: Rethinking Nicollet Mall, the pro golf merger, the curse of 'chat assistants'
Forget booze. Lose the cross traffic.
Cartoons
Editorial
Time for Minnesota to get the lead out
Aging pipes that can leach lead into drinking water must be removed.