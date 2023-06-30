You have to wonder how much longer young Americans are going to tolerate their elders.

As if it wasn't bad enough that boomers have bequeathed younger generations a poisoned planet, rampant income inequality and an astronomical nation debt, a pair of Supreme Court rulings this week will make it harder for younger Americans to gain the education they'll need to fix the mess they've inherited.

On consecutive days, the aged high court ruled first that "colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as a specific basis for granting admission," then "struck down the Biden administration's student loan relief plan." Oh, and as if to reinforce the gap between intolerant old and tolerant young America, the Supremes gave a green light to anti-LGBTQ discrimination, just for good measure.

So, increasingly diverse young America, not only will some of you have a more difficult time gaining admission to institutions of higher learning, but also, those of you have have already taken on a boatload of college debt will receive no help in paying it off. Good luck solving the mess you've been left without the education you'll need to solve the mess you've been left.

Boomers had better pray that the youngs never wake up to the fact that they're on the losing end of what's been called the largest generational con game in history.