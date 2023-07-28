That guy with the wild hair on the History Channel series "Ancient Aliens" who thinks every prehistoric structure was built by little green men? Turns out he's not crazy — you're crazy for thinking he's crazy.

That is if you believe the claims coming out of a House Oversight Committee holding hearings into unidentified anomalous phenomena. Appearing before the committee, retired Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch claimed there's a big-time government conspiracy to gather up crashed UAPs and reverse-engineer their alien technology.

Funny how we no longer call them UFOs. Now that powerful people are finally 'fessing up to their existence, they're being called UAPs. People who believe in UFOs are kooks, people who believe in unidentified anomalous phenomena are scientific. (To get here, we passed through "unidentified aerial phenomena.")

Confusingly, aliens are so advanced they can create wingless spacecraft that can fly in any direction at hypersonic speed with no visible means of propulsion and zoom across millions of light years of space in order to reach Earth … only to nosedive into a manure pile on some farm in New Mexico?

I think I've figured out why incredibly advanced alien civilizations and their amazingly advanced spacecraft so often meet a tragic end on our planet: To aliens, Earth is like Vegas. It's where they go to get messed up and act crazy. What happens on Earth stays on Earth.

Wasted on Jupiter juice, some alien grips the steering wheel of his flying saucer as it zooms over the Arizona desert, turns to his alien buddies as he lets go of the wheel and says, "Look, guys, no tentacles!"

Crash!

