Hennepin County has stepped up the fight against fentanyl, the drug that on average killed one Hennepin County resident every day in 2022, the Star Tribune reports.
It's hard to understate the heartache this drug is causing in Minnesota and across the country.
Minneapolis Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
Letters
Readers Write: Effort to block Trump from the ballot, politics, talk-to-text
This is a terrible idea.
Lori Sturdevant
A new voice for the U
We need a lot more people like Melisa López Franzen if the state is to thrive during the next several decades.
Opinion
Mike Thompson: Fentanyl wreaks havoc on Hennepin County
Last year, it killed an average of one resident every day.
Editorial
An ambitious push to help small farmers
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Minnesota to promote a far-reaching plan to diversify food production, revitalize rural regions and fight climate change.
D.J. Tice
Why good news/bad news isn't good enough on crime (or inflation)
The public is similarly underwhelmed by progress on both topics.