Another day, another mass shooting. It doesn't have to be like this.
Follow Mike Thompson on Facebook and Instagram.
•••
I'm going to be presenting some of my cartoons at the Star Tribune booth at the Minnesota State Fair at 9 a.m. this Wednesday, Aug. 30. Be sure to stop by and say "hi!"
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
EV movement needs a jolt
If consumers can't get from point A to point B without a lot of worry or inconvenience about where to charge up, they won't make the switch.
Editorial
A heinous, racist shooting in Florida
More needs to be done to keep the dangerous from buying guns.
Letters
Readers Write: Republican support, teaching, light rail, debate in higher ed
A wrinkle in that theory of the GOP.
Raina Young
Where your broken arm gets a cast shouldn't affect what you pay
Many straightforward services have been moved from doctors' offices to hospitals, with higher costs. Congress should respond.
Tyler Cowen
Where the rich and poor really go to mingle
New research sheds a certain unappealing light on nonprofits — and a more flattering one on chain restaurants.